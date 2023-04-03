OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $24.70. 201,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,560. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $168.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.