OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:OFG traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $24.70. 201,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,560. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $168.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
