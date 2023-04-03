Oldfield Partners LLP Has $45 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,069,900 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 7.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $45,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.22. 4,221,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,709,342. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

