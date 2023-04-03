Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases 1,300 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

FMX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.87. 77,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

