OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $210.30 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00005380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $210.30 million and $38.73 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

