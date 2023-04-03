Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $92.95. 3,034,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $250.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

