Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in March

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,139,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 28th total of 1,028,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 356.2 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Ørsted A/S stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $129.98.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy and Other. The Offshore segment develops and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, the U.S., Taiwan, Vietnam, and Korea.

