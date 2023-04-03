Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10. 1,681,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,404,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at $919,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331 over the last ninety days. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

