Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,662 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

