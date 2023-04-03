Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

PPBI opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

