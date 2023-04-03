Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.28

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 11800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Paycore Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

About Paycore Minerals

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

