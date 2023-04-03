PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Down to $44.96

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.96, but opened at $42.48. PC Connection shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 4,753 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PC Connection Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $198,191.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,072,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,954,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,487 shares of company stock worth $802,107 in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

