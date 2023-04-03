PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NYSE PEP opened at $182.30 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.48. The company has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

