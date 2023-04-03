Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($182.80) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded up €2.20 ($2.37) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €208.70 ($224.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The business has a fifty day moving average of €196.73 and a 200 day moving average of €188.99.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.