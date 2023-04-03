Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 107,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $275.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.27. The stock has a market cap of $680.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $278.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

