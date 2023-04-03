Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $17.40 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.