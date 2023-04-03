Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $21.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $109.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

