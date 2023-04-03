Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.92. 12,181,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 17,624,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Plug Power by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Plug Power by 310.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Plug Power by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

