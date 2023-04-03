Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.92. 12,181,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 17,624,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.
Plug Power Stock Down 6.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.