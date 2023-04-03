Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $159.72 million and $582,558.07 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00328886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18152307 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $395,379.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.