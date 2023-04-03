Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $166.10 million and $481,580.31 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00333191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18152307 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $395,379.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

