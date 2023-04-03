Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:POR opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 720,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 187,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.