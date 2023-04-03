Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 14,632 shares.The stock last traded at $126.13 and had previously closed at $128.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $613.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

