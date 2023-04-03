Prom (PROM) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Prom has a total market cap of $85.25 million and $2.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.67 or 0.00016878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,708.12 or 1.00112405 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.84385249 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,650,337.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

