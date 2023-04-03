ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.12. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $191,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 124,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

