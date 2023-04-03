Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

PRU stock opened at $82.74 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

