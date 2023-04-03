Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 527,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,193 shares.The stock last traded at $309.92 and had previously closed at $302.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.28.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $118,942,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

