Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$37.00

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBCRF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.