Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$37.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Shares of QBCRF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.
