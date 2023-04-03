Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.67. 914,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

