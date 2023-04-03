RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,673. The stock has a market cap of $139.27 million, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 0.88. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in RADCOM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in RADCOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,489 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

