RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,673. The stock has a market cap of $139.27 million, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 0.88. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
