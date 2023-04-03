Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 240,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 708,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

