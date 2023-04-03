Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,951,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,639,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on O. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

