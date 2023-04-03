Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,800 ($95.83) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($93.38) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($78.63) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.69) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,870 ($72.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,250 ($76.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($71.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

