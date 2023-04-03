Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,800 by Analysts at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 7,500 ($92.15) to GBX 7,800 ($95.83) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($90.92) to GBX 7,575 ($93.07) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,893.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.47. 152,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

