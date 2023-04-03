Reviewing AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) and Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AbbVie and Mereo BioPharma Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 0 9 7 0 2.44 Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

AbbVie presently has a consensus price target of $161.12, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Mereo BioPharma Group has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 642.68%. Given Mereo BioPharma Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mereo BioPharma Group is more favorable than AbbVie.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $58.05 billion 4.84 $11.84 billion $6.61 24.11 Mereo BioPharma Group $50.14 million 1.76 $17.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares AbbVie and Mereo BioPharma Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Mereo BioPharma Group.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and Mereo BioPharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 20.39% 154.52% 17.54% Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

AbbVie has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mereo BioPharma Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AbbVie beats Mereo BioPharma Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor. The company is also developing Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of the late line ovarian cancer; Acumapimod (BCT-197), a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Leflutrozole (BGS-649), an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. In addition, it develops rare disease product candidates, including Setrusumab (BPS-804), a novel antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; and Alvelestat (MPH-966), an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate anti-TIGIT therapeutic antibody candidate, etigilimab. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

