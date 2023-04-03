Reviewing CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A AGNC Investment 0 1 6 0 2.86

CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.25%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $10.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.9% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A AGNC Investment -80.24% 26.82% 2.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AGNC Investment $1.59 billion 3.65 -$1.19 billion ($2.54) -3.97

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum. The Financial Services segment offers financial and other ancillary products and services including triangle-branded consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

