Reviewing ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) & Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ShotSpotter and Validian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $81.00 million 5.96 $6.39 million $0.51 77.10 Validian N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ShotSpotter has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

61.2% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ShotSpotter and Validian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 0 3 0 3.00 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShotSpotter presently has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Validian.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter 7.88% -4.81% -2.33% Validian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Validian on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

