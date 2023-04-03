Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.