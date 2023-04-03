RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.50.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $390.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

