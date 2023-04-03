Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNMBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

