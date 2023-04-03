Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 6,600 at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,700 ($82.32) to GBX 6,600 ($81.09) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($71.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($65.12) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($84.78) to GBX 7,400 ($90.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.43) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,110.77 ($75.08).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,436 ($66.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 862.68, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,843.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,516.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($78.71).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,409.45%.

In related news, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.28) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,639.14). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Kaisa Hietala acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.28) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,639.14). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.76), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($157,672.61). 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

