RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $14.93 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
