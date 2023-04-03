RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $14.93 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

