Robert W. Baird Cuts UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $203.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $187.53.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 13.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 485,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.