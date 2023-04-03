Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

RCKY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $169.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 63,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

