Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,656,000 after buying an additional 1,304,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

