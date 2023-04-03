Royal Bank of Canada Trims LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Target Price to C$0.80

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

LifeSpeak Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of LSPK stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24. LifeSpeak has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

