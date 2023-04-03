Rublix Trading 92.6% Lower This Week (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Rublix has traded down 92.6% against the dollar. Rublix has a total market cap of $45,952.99 and approximately $94.49 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00217463 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $92.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

