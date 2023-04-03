RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.36

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 34216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXST. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $578.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at RxSight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RxSight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in RxSight by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.