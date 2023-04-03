Safe (SAFE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $10.29 or 0.00036556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $214.33 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00153981 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00071918 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00039651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003594 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.4986795 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.