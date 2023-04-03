Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Head-To-Head Review

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Safestore and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Farmland Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Safestore.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Farmland Partners 19.07% 2.06% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safestore and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Safestore and Farmland Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmland Partners $61.21 million 9.53 $11.67 million $0.16 66.88

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Safestore has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Safestore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

