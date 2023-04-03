Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.97. 248,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,953. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

