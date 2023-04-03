Sageworth Trust Co Buys 634 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 821,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

